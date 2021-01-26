STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 139 million Indian women now use modern methods of contraception: Report

As a result of contraceptive use in India, more than 54.5 million unintended pregnancies were prevented, and 1.8 million unsafe abortions and 23,000 maternal deaths averted in the last year alone.

Published: 26th January 2021

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 139 million women and girls in India now use modern methods of contraception, according to a new report released on Tuesday.

The report published by FP2020, a global partnership that supports the reproductive rights of women and girls, details the progress achieved in family planning over the past eight years.

In 13 low-income countries, the number of modern contraceptive users has doubled since 2012 and more than 121 million unintended pregnancies, 21 million unsafe abortions, and 1,25,000 maternal deaths were prevented in the last year alone, the report said.

As a result of contraceptive use in India, more than 54.5 million unintended pregnancies were prevented, and 1.8 million unsafe abortions and 23,000 maternal deaths averted in the last year alone.

In 2017, India updated its FP2020 commitment with two very specific, data-driven pledges: to invest USD 3 billion of domestic resources in family planning by 2020, and to increase the country's modern contraceptive prevalence for married women from 53.1 per cent to 54.3 per cent by 2020, with 74 per cent of the demand for modern contraceptives satisfied.

Both of those commitments have been fulfilled.

"India continues to be one of the countries with the highest levels of domestic government expenditure, reflecting the governments' commitment to its family planning programmes," the report said.

In India, over 139 million women and girls now use a modern method of contraception, it further said.

The report said 320 million women and girls in the world's 69 lowest-income countries now have access to family planning, according to new figures released by Family Planning 2020 (FP2020).

Speaking on the occasion, Health minister Harsh Vardhan expressed his gratitude to be part of this momentous event celebrating the crucial Family Planning 2020 partnership and reminded the audience that India has always valued its membership of the Family Planning 2020 partnership.

He also lauded the invaluable efforts made by the alliance to strengthen family planning services across the world.

Lauding the alliance for adding great zeal to India's efforts by helping in the creation of synergy between various endeavours in the space of family planning, he observed, The partnership has played a fundamental role in facilitating exchange of knowledge among member states about latest contraceptives as well as best practices being followed to accelerate adoption of family planning services by the general population".

