20.29 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 across India so far: Centre

In view of Republic Day celebrations across the country, limited number of sessions in limited States were conducted, the union health ministry said.

Published: 26th January 2021 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on January 16. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 crossed 20.29 lakh on Tuesday.

A total of 20,29,424 beneficiaries (till 7.00 pm Tuesday) were vaccinated through 36,572 sessions, as per the provisional report, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully on the eleventh day. In view of Republic Day celebrations across the country, limited number of sessions in limited States were conducted today, the ministry said.

As per the provisional till 7 pm today, 5,615 beneficiaries were vaccinated in five states. These are: Andhra Pradesh (9), Karnataka (429), Rajasthan (216), Tamil Nadu (4926) and Telangana (35). 194 sessions were held till 7 pm today.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Six AEFIs (adverse event following immunization) were reported till 7.00 pm on the eleventh day of the vaccination drive. 

