STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Anti-national forces misguiding youth, farmers: Goa CM on protests against agri laws

Sawant addressed people at a state-level function after hoisting the national flag in Panaji on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Published: 26th January 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said anti-national forces are misguiding the youth and farmers over certain issues, and it is everyone's duty to work for the country's unity.

Sawant addressed people at a state-level function after hoisting the national flag in Panaji on the occasion of the Republic Day.

"The Indian Constitution has enshrined that we should respect different opinions. It is our solemn duty to work for the unity of the country," the chief minister said.

"The anti-national forces are creating confusion in the minds of the youth and farmers, and misguiding them on certain issues," he said without referring to any specific issue.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since two months, demanding a repeal of the Centre's three new farm laws.

Sawant said every citizen should be patriotic.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on the mission of instilling patriotism among citizens and to make India 'vishwaguru'," he said.

He said the government is working towards the goal of creating a "new India", which will be a world leader in all aspects.

Sawant further said the initiative of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swayampoorna Goa' aims to make a "Golden Goa" by reviving the coastal state's strengths.

During the function, the chief minister inspected the parade and the guard of honour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramod Sawant Republic Day Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp