Chhattisgarh records 321 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Raipur district reported the highest 102 new cases, taking its count to 55,915, including 766 deaths.

Published: 26th January 2021 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

A commuter adjusts his mask while walking past a wall mural depicting frontline warriors of the Covid-19. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

RAIPUR: With the addition of 321 new COVID-19 infections and 14 deaths on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh's caseload climbed to 2,97,429 and the toll to 3,644, a state health department official said.

The number of recoveries rose to 2,88,764 after three people were discharged from hospitals while 149 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 5,021 active cases, he said.

Durg recorded 44 new cases, Mahasamund 35 and Bilaspur 33 , among other districts, he said.

Of the 14 fatalities, two took place on Tuesday, seven on Monday, while five occurred earlier but were added to the fatality tally now, the official said.

With 8,900 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 41,20,424, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,97,429, new cases 321, deaths 3,644, recovered 2,88,764, active cases 5,021, people tested so far 41,20,424.

