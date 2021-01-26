STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt orders 'lockdown' against large gatherings in Delhi; temporary internet shutdown in parts of city as agri protests turn violent

The internet shutdown will be effective till midnight Tuesday in Delhi's Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas.

Published: 26th January 2021 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

farmers protests

Massive Tractor Parade underway by farmers protesting against agri laws in Delhi during Republic Day on Tikri Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Following violence in parts of the city during the tractor rally, Delhi Police on Tuesday announced a ‘lockdown’ to prevent ‘large gatherings’ and suspended internet in several parts of Delhi.

Police authorities decided there would be no large assemblies, congregations of religious, political, social and cultural nature up to December 31.

The government also ordered temporary suspension of internet services in parts of Delhi-NCR as a tractor parade by protesting farmers turned violent at several locations in the national capital, officials said.

The internet shutdown will be effective till midnight Tuesday in Delhi's Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said the decision has been taken in exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act 1855.

It said the suspension of internet services was necessary and expedient in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency.

The order will be in force in from 12:00 hours to 23:59 hours on January 26, the MHA said.

People residing close to farmers protest sites said they are getting SMSes informing them about the suspension of internet services in their area.

"As per the government instructions, the Internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area because of which you are not able to use these services. You will be able to use the Internet services once we get directions from the government," an SMS sent by a telecom operator read.

Meanwhile, an MHA source said Rapid Action Force personnel have been repositioned in the national capital and vigil has been intensified in view of the evolving situation.

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday.

While farmer leaders, who have been spearheading the two-month protest at the national capital's border points to demand a repeal of the farm laws, disowned the protesters, one young man was seen hoisting a yellow triangular flag at the flagpole - the centrepiece of the country's Independence Day celebrations.

The protesters were later removed from the premises of the Red Fort.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protests tractor rally Delhi border areas Internet suspension
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp