In a first, CRPF awards 3 SPs of Chhattisgarh for outstanding coordination, ops synergy

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AP Maheshwari awarded the police chiefs of three worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, recognising them for their excellent coordination and achievements on operational synergy.

This is the first time the DG of the premier central police force has recognised the district police chiefs in Chhattisgarh for their commendable roles on superior collaboration and synergy with the CRPF in the virtual warfare against the left-wing extremism.

Abhishek Pallava (Dantewada SP), Kanhaiya Lal Dhruv (Sukma SP) and Kamal Lochan Kashyap (Bijapur SP) are the officers bestowed with the award of CRPF DG's Commendation Disc & Certificate.

In Chhattisgarh, the outlawed CPI (Maoist) are waging a war against the state and the security forces in protracted internal conflicts for over three decades now.

