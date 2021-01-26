STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In a first, CRPF awards 3 SPs of Chhattisgarh for outstanding coordination, ops synergy

Abhishek Pallava (Dantewada SP), Kanhaiya Lal Dhruv (Sukma SP) and Kamal Lochan Kashyap (Bijapur SP) are the officers bestowed with the award of CRPF DG's Commendation Disc & Certificate.

Published: 26th January 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AP Maheshwari awarded the police chiefs of three worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, recognising them for their excellent coordination and achievements on operational synergy.

This is the first time the DG of the premier central police force has recognised the district police chiefs in Chhattisgarh for their commendable roles on superior collaboration and synergy with the CRPF in the virtual warfare against the left-wing extremism.

Abhishek Pallava (Dantewada SP), Kanhaiya Lal Dhruv (Sukma SP) and Kamal Lochan Kashyap (Bijapur SP) are the officers bestowed with the award of CRPF DG's Commendation Disc & Certificate.

In Chhattisgarh, the outlawed CPI (Maoist) are waging a war against the state and the security forces in protracted internal conflicts for over three decades now.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh police officers Bastar zone CRPF award
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp