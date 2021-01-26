STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records 9,102 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in around eight months

During the same period, 117 fatalities were recorded, also the lowest in over eight months, taking the death toll to 1,53,587.

Published: 26th January 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India reported 9,102 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, the lowest in around eight months, as the infection tally reached 1,06,76,838, according to Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

India had reported a single-day rise of 8,909 cases on June 3 and 103 deaths on May 16.

According to the health ministry, 1,03,45,985 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.90 per cent.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

There are 1,77,266 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.66 per cent of the total cases reported so far.

It was for the seventh consecutive day that the active caseload remained below 2 lakh.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 19,30,62,694 samples have been tested for COVID-19 detection up to January 25 with 7,25,577 of them being tested on Monday.

Among the fresh fatalities, 30 were from Maharashtra, 17 from Kerala, 13 from Chhattisgarh, seven each from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh and five each from Delhi and Punjab.

Of the total coronavirus-related deaths reported so far in the country, Maharashtra registered 50,815 fatalities, Tamil Nadu 12,320, Karnataka 12,200, Delhi 10,813, West Bengal 10,122, Uttar Pradesh 8,624 and Andhra Pradesh 7,149.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

