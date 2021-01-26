Nine more coronavirus deaths, 307 new cases in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

LUCKNOW: With nine new coronavirus-related deaths, the toll rose to 8,632 in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, while the number of cases climbed to 5,99,208 after 307 more people tested positive for the infection, according to an official statement.

Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Basti, Bijnor, Pilibhit and Mirzapur recorded one COVID-19 death each, the UP government said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, state capital Lucknow reported 45, followed by Prayagraj, which registered 40 infections.

In the past 24 hours, 569 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number patients discharged in the state to 5,84,039.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,537, the statement said.

In the last 24 hours, over 1.14 lakh samples were tested, while so far more than 2.73 crore samples have been tested in the state for the detection of COVID-19.