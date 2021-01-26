Punjab reports 11 more coronavirus deaths, infection tally reaches 1,72,218

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Eleven more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Punjab, raising the death toll to 5,571, while the infection count reached 1,72,218 with the detection of 131 fresh cases on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,106 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana reported 34 fresh coronavirus cases, Patiala 20 and Amritsar 18, it said.

A total of 164 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 1,64,541, according to the bulletin.

Eight critical COVID-19 patients are on ventilator support while 71 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 43,95,884 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, it said.