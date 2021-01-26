SC rejects plea on cases against love jihad law
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a transfer petition filed by the UP government seeking transfer of cases pending before Allahabad High Court challenging the ordinance regulating inter-faith marriage and religious conversion, to the top court.A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said that the Supreme Court would like to have the benefit of the judgment of High Court before it goes into the issue.