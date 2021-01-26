TMC issues show-cause notice to Uttarpara MLA after resignation from party posts

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghoshal after his resignation from two party posts, alleging he was not being allowed carry on work in his constituency by a powerful section within the TMC.

Ghosal, who made it clear that he will continue to be a member of the assembly and did not have immediate plans to desert the TMC, was asked to explain "why he discussed internal party affairs with the press" and cautioned "not to do such things in future", a source said.

He resigned as a member of the Hooghly district committee and also quit as TMC spokesperson.

"I have been forced to take this decision as there is an active lobby in the party that is not allowing me to do my work in my constituency. I will still continue to be MLA keeping in mind the needs of people," Ghoshal told reporters here.

He also alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to defeat him in the upcoming assembly polls "if I contest again from the Uttarpara seat".

Ghoshal claimed the TMC fared poorly in the Lok Sabha polls from the seat due to "infighting" within the party.

"An important road connecting Kanaipur with Nabagram is in poor shape since long, and all my representations to the higher authorities have failed.

It seems a vested interest is at work to not allow good people to stay in the party," the disgruntled TMC leader said.

In Uttarpara, a group of TMC supporters demonstrated before his office in Konnagar, demanding that "all rotten products within the party be removed with immediate effect before they can sabotage it".

A TMC district leader said Ghosal could have sorted out differences with the party instead of going public.

Meanwhile, another rebel party leader Rajib Banerjee, who had recently resigned as the state's forest minister, vowed to contest from the Domjur constituency in the elections, due in April-May.

"Wherever I go, I will contest from Domjur.

The people of the constituency know which person always stands by their side.

People of Domjur will prove who is the true member of their family," he said when asked if he would attend the scheduled meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah in Howrah later in the week.

After Banerjee quit, Srirampore TMC MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay had dared him to contest from Domjur if he decides to leave the party.

Earlier Bally MLA Baishali Dalmiya was expelled from the party on grounds of breach of discipline.

TMC sources said there was speculation that all the three might join the BJP during Shah's meeting in the district.

TMC turncoat and saffron party leader Suvendu Adhikari has said "they are welcome to join the BJP."