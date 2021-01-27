STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP issues show-cause notice to local Jammu leader for misconduct

Published: 27th January 2021 03:49 PM

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The BJP on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to party activist Wasim Kohli for anti-party activities during the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

J-K BJP disciplinary committee chairman Sunil Sethi served the notice to Kohli, who is the BJP leader from Kalakote, based upon the complaints by local BJP leaders regarding anti-party activities in his assembly constituency.

The leaders alleged that Kohli supported candidates from other parties and hence the party's disciplinary committee served the notice to Kohli, Sethi said.

In the notice, Kohli has been given seven days' time to clarify his stand before the party, he added.

 Sethi said that the disciplinary committee received a complaint against Kohli about gross indiscipline in the recently concluded DDC elections, along with an audio clip allegedly containing his confession of indiscipline and of helping other candidates win elections, besides not supporting official party candidates.

The matter has been referred to the disciplinary committee for appropriate proceedings by president of the Jammu Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, he said.

"You (Kohli) are directed to submit your reply to the above allegations and complaint within 7 days positively to the disciplinary committee, either online or physical in party headquarters.

In case of no reply within the period mentioned above, it will taken that you have accepted the allegations to be true," Sethi said.

