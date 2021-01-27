Congress seeks Amit Shah's sacking, dubs him 'weakest' Home Minister 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress sought the immediate removal of Amit Shah for Tuesday’s violence, saying that it was a “colossal” intelligence failure for which the Union home minister is directly responsible. Alleging that the violence during tractor parade was a conspiracy to malign farmers agitation, the party claimed Shah is the weakest home minister seen in the history of India in last 73 years.

For the second time in less than a year under Shah’s leadership, the Congress said, the national capital was pushed to the brink of unabated, unchecked and uncontrolled violence. On allegations by farmer unions that Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu incited the crowd to hoist Khalsa flag at Red Fort, the party said: “A BJP insider who was acting at the behest of Amit Shah as part of a pre-planned conspiracy to discredit the peaceful farmers’ agitation.”

“If the over 60 day-long peaceful agitation by farmers was infiltrated by violent, anti-social elements as part of a conspiracy, why did the intelligence agencies and the Union home ministry not know about this. And if they did, then why didn’t they do anything to prevent the anarchy we all witnessed,” said Congress media in charge Randeep Surjewala.

Similarly, the CPI (M) claimed that Tuesday’s violence was the handiwork of agent provocateurs with links to the BJP. “The Politburo of the CPI(M) calls upon the Central government to immediately announce the repeal of these laws and move towards this end in the forthcoming budget session of the Parliament,” it said.