STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Active cases in India 1.65 per cent of total infections

The cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,03,59,305 with 13,320 patients being discharged in a span of 24 hours.

Published: 27th January 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

Representational Image. (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The daily COVID-19 recovered cases in India have been surpassing daily new cases from the last 20 days, while the total active cases stand at 1,76,498 comprising just 1.65 per cent of the total infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,03,59,305 with 13,320 patients being discharged in a span of 24 hours.

 A total of 12,689 daily new cases were added to the national tally during the same period.

"India has one of the lowest daily COVID-19 new cases per Million population (69) in the last 7 days," the ministry highlighted.

These sustained encouraging results have been made possible with the Centre-led proactive and calibrated strategy of test, track, treat technology, the ministry underlined.

  Early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking, supervised home isolation combined with high-quality medical care through Standard of Care protocol issued by the Centre have aided the sustained high number of recoveries, it stated.

There has been continued focus of the Union and state and UT governments on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, use of steroids, anticoagulants, and improved services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment.

  The Union government has supported the state and UT governments with sufficient quantity of ventilators, PPE kits, drugs, etc.

Tireless efforts of ASHA workers have ensured effective surveillance and tracking progress of the patients in supervised home isolation, the ministry underscored.

The 'eSanjeevani' digital platform has enabled telemedicine services which have been successful in containing the spread of COVID while simultaneously enabling provisions for non-COVID essential healthcare.

The Centre has also focussed on building the clinical management capacities of the doctors manning the ICUs.

The 'National e-ICU on COVID-19 Management'exercise conducted by domain experts from AIIMS, New Delhi has substantially helped in this.

As on January 27, more than 20 lakh (20,29,480)beneficiaries have received the shots under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

In a span of 24 hours, 5,671people were vaccinated across 194 sessions. A total of 36,572 sessions have been conducted so far, the ministry said.

It said that 84.52 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 9 states and UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,290 newly recovered cases.

A total of 2,106 people recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 738 in Karnataka.

Over 84 per cent of the new cases are from 7 states and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,293.

It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,405, while Karnataka reported 529 new cases.

Seven states and UTs account for 83.94 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (47).

Kerala follows with 19 daily deaths and Chhattisgarh with 14. "India has has reported only 1 death per million population in the last seven days," the ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp