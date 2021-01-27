STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with British counterpart

The British foreign secretary visited India in December during which both sides agreed on the key elements of an ambitious 10-year roadmap to further broaden ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his British counterpart Dominic Raab and discussed progress made on issues that figured during their extensive in-person talks last month.

The British foreign secretary visited India in December during which both sides agreed on the key elements of an ambitious 10-year roadmap to further broaden ties, and also vowed to boost strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Good conversation with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Thanked him for his Republic Day good wishes. Encouraged by the progress on the issues that were discussed in December. Look forward to remaining in touch," Jaishankar tweeted.

In their talks in December, both sides had recognised the importance of "fast tracking" the discussions on a trade deal as well as concluding a comprehensive migration and mobility partnership agreement that can facilitate swift movement of students and professionals in both directions.

"It was an enormous privilege and pleasure visiting India last month, and I'm delighted to send my best wishes to India's people and Government on India's Republic Day," Raab tweeted on Tuesday.

