STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

POCSO court upholds death sentence of Rajasthan man who raped, murdered his mentally challenged daughter

The 15-year-old girl was found murdered on May 13, 2015 inside her house in Nayapura Police Station area of Kota city.

Published: 27th January 2021 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

The police then arrested the father and filed a charge sheet against him. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOTA: A POCSO court on Wednesday affirmed the death sentence of a man for raping and murdering his 15-year-old mentally unsound daughter here five years ago.

The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

The special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, had on January 20 termed the crime as "most heinous" and "shameful for human society" and awarded death penalty to the 45-year-old man while imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

Judge Ashok Choudhary had held the 45-year-old guilty of repeatedly raping his 15-year-old daughter and killing her so that the crime of rape and pregnancy could not be revealed.

​ALSO READ | With increase in POCSO cases, teen pregnancies see rise in Ernakulam district

The court had sentenced the father to life term under sections related to rape and awarded death penalty for the murder.

However, the convict approached the high court against the judgment which directed the POCSO court to cross examine the victim's mother.

The cross examination was done and the statements of the mother remained the same while the three witnesses produced in the defence could not state significantly, public prosecutor, POCSO court-1, Premnarayan Namdev said.

POCSO court judge Ashok Choudhary upheld his previous decision and affirmed the death sentence and also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000, he said.

​ALSO READ | 23-year-old mentally challnged woman raped in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

"If the crime is committed by the accused father as a result to satisfy his lust, it is apt to shake internal social bondage of a particular man, family and society," the judge observed.

The 15-year-old girl was found murdered on May 13, 2015 inside her house in Nayapura Police Station area of Kota city.

After the post-mortem report revealed the pregnancy, the police collected DNA samples which confirmed that the accused had fathered the foetus.

The statement of deceased minor's mother corroborated police's theory as she said her husband had been raping their daughter for long which resulted in her pregnancy.

The police then arrested the father and filed a charge sheet against him.

The convict is a father of six children including the victim and worked as a guard at a warehouse in the city.

He had himself lodged a report at Nayapura police station on the day she was killed, alleging that when he returned home in the evening he found his daughter dead, the public prosecutor said.

The victim's mother ran a tea stall outside the warehouse with the help of the couple's minor son.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Sexual Harassment
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp