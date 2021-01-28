Citroen rolls out C5 Aircross SUVs from Tamil Nadu plant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: French automaker Citroen has started the commercial production and rolled out the first C5 Aircross SUV, from its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

The SUV is the first product from the automaker for Indian customers, which is slated to be launched in this quarter. The start of production of the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV in India has started after rigorous testing of the vehicle for over 2.5 lakh km in different terrains and varied weather conditions across India.

Emmanuel Delay, Executive Vice President, Stellantis & Chairman, PCA Automobile India Pvt Ltd said, “We are excited to officially roll out the first Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, which will be the first of many differentiating products for India from the brand. There is a lot of market anticipation for the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, which will set a benchmark in style, comfort, and innovation in its segment in India.”