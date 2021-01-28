STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's economic recovery post-COVID is strong; Union Budget will be game-changer: BJP

Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said that the Modi government has been walking on the path of strong reforms.

Published: 28th January 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Budget

Budget (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the economic recovery of India post-COVID is strong and widespread across all segments, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said that Union Budget 2021 will be a game-changer with a focus on areas that have not received full support.

This comes a day ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said that the Modi government has been walking on the path of strong reforms.

"PM Modi does not believe in maintaining the status quo and he has decided to bring in transformative changes. Since 2014 he has started schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana and PM Kalyan Yojana for the benefit of the citizens of the country. Good economics is good politics - is the motto of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

"Budget 2021 will be a game-changer and will focus on areas that have not received full support. We are going to identify such areas that need further support. We are working towards a resurgent India and Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

Agarwal presented data provided by various financial agencies and said that several reports indicate that the economic recovery of India post-COVID is strong and widespread across all segments

"RBI in its report has written that 'After a winter of discontent, we are moving towards a glorious summer.' The IMF's report that shows India's growth rate at 11.5 per cent is also a strong indicator. The report also suggests that India will continue to hold its tag of the world's fastest-growing major economy. The PMI data for 3 consecutive months has shown expansion in manufacturing. IIP figures on eight core sectors show healthy growth. Labour force participation, too, in the post-COVID era, has seen 85 per cent recovery in mobility," he said.

"The GST collections have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in the last 3 months. Credit growth has increased by over 7 per cent. Govt expenditure has crossed 248 per cent. The central government has continued spending hugely on infrastructure, social security, and welfare. Agriculture has shown a growth of 3.4 per cent," he added. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget Budget 2021 BJP Gopal Krishna Agarwal COVID 19 coronavirus Indian economy Budget Session
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp