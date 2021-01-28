STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lalu Prasad's bail petition in Dumka treasury case to come up on January 29

The bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh will hear his bail plea in the Dumka treasury embezzlement case of the fodder scam on January 29.

Published: 28th January 2021 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad

RJD chief Lalu Prasad (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The hearing in the bail petition of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad in connection with a case of fodder scam is listed in the Jharkhand High Court for Friday, his lawyer said Thursday.

The bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh will hear his bail plea in the Dumka treasury embezzlement case of the fodder scam on January 29.

Prasad's lawyer Devarshi Mandal said that the RJD leader has already acquired bail in the three cases of the multi- crore rupees fodder scam and if his bail plea is allowed Friday he would be released from jail.

Earlier on January 25, a report was submitted to the High Court on behalf of Prasad giving details that he has already completed more than half of the jail term awarded by a CBI court in the case and made a request for early hearing in the Dumka treasury matter.

The court accepted the plea and fixed January 29 for taking up the matter.

The septuagenarianleader was air-lifted to the Delhi AIIMS last week following reports of deterioration in his health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RJD president Lalu Prasad Dumka Treasury Case
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp