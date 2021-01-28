STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MNS files complaint against Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut, two others over electricity bills

The MNS had earlier staged a postcard agitation against the rising power bill, but now it has taken up the issue again.

Published: 28th January 2021 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Thursday filed a police complaint in Mumbai against the state Energy Minister Nitin Raut and two officials for not fulfilling promises regarding concessions in electricity bills, the police said on Thursday.

The complaint was filed at Shivaji Park Police Station on Tuesday over the electricity bills.

Under the leadership of MNS Mahim Assembly Division President Yashwant Killedar, MNS workers visited Shivaji Park police station and submitted a memorandum to the senior police inspector of and lodged a complaint.

The complaint also named the Energy Secretary and General Manager of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

"The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) did not send a representative for electricity meter readings during the lockdown and later the consumer received increased electricity bills," the MNS said.

The MNS had earlier staged a postcard agitation against the rising power bill, but now it has taken up the issue again.

Earlier in this regard, MNS president Raj Thackeray had met Governor Koshyari and discussed about the electricity bill.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra electricity bills MNS Nitin Raut
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp