Newly appointed US Secretary of Defence and Rajnath Singh discuss regional and global issues

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received an introductory telephone call from the newly appointed US Secretary of Defence Gen. (Retired) Lloyd Austin on 27 January 2021.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its official statement said, “Defence Minister and Secretary Austin discussed bilateral, regional and global issues.”

During the telephonic talk, they reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen the multifaceted India - US defence cooperation and the strategic partnership, added the MoD.

Previously, Rajnath Singh had Congratulated Secretary Austin on his appointment.

The United State Senate confirmed the nomination of General (retired) Lloyd Austin to serve as the 28th secretary of the defence department and he is the first-ever African American to occupy the top Pentagon position under President Joe Biden administration.

The US House of Representatives had passed a special waiver giving exemption to Austin from the seven-year 'cooling off period' for retired generals taking over as defence secretary. The Senate approved the waiver by 69-27 votes.



