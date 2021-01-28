STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not so vocal on unrest, Javadekar targets Congress

Javadekar’s stoic stance on the incidents was in line with the government and BJP leaders, who have by and large refrained from public comments.

Published: 28th January 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Top ministers of the Central government and senior functionaries of the BJP were quiet, a day after the Republic Day unrest in Delhi. Prakash Javadekar — minister of environment, heavy industries, information and broadcast — was the only one to speak to the media. Criticising the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, he said the window of discussions with the farmers had never closed.

“We never said we will not talk to the farmers’ unions,” Javadekar said, while briefing reporters about Cabinet decisions. Not taking questions on Tuesday’s incidents, he said: “We also have the same sense as you all have (on the incidents). Delhi Police in its briefing will give the answers.”

Farmers dismantle their tents at Chilla border after BKU-Bhanu called off strike | PARVEEN NEGI

Javadekar’s stoic stance on the incidents was in line with the government and BJP leaders, who have by and large refrained from public comments. “It’s for the police to take appropriate actions against the culprits who unleashed violence during the tractor rally. They have demonstrated that they have been politically motivated. They don’t have popular sympathy,” said a senior BJP functionary.

However, Javadekar was vocal against the Congress, alleging that Rahul has always tried to provoke protestors and denounced violence only after it had drawn nationwide condemnation. “The Congress wants to create a situation of unrest in the country. This is what is left of their politics. It is worried about what will happen to its family-based politics.” 

Referring to tweets from some Congress handles, which praised the rally on Wednesday, and also to remarks of some farmer leaders made earlier, Javadekar noted that nearly 400 police personnel had been injured. “The Congress is desperate and frustrated. The Communist parties are also in the same state.

The Congress knows it and does not want any resolution to be reached between protesting farmer unions and the government. These parties want violence and unrest at any cost so that they can exploit it,” he said.

The Punjab government also came in for criticism, as Javadekar said that it should have arrested criminal elements as a preventive measure before scores of people set off for Delhi on tractors. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers protest farm laws
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp