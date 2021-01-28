STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 76 per cent voter turnout recorded in Rajasthan civic body polls

There are a total of 30.28 lakh registered voters -- 15.47 lakh men, 14.80 lakh women and 56 in the other category -- in these wards.

Published: 28th January 2021 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

voting

The SEC spokesperson said 5,253 polling stations were set up in 3,035 wards under 90 bodies. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Over 76 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the civic body polls in Rajasthan on Thursday, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

Polling was held for 90 civic bodies in 20 districts.

It began at 8 AM and concluded at 5 PM.

The final voter turnout in the civic body polls was 76.52 per cent, a spokesperson of the SEC said.

The polling was held in Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur districts.

The SEC spokesperson said 5,253 polling stations were set up in 3,035 wards under 90 bodies.

There are a total of 30.28 lakh registered voters -- 15.47 lakh men, 14.80 lakh women and 56 in the other category -- in these wards.

Out of the total voters, 22.84 lakh exercised their franchise, he said.

Around 30,000 personnel were deployed to ensure smooth polling and counting of votes, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Rajasthan civic body polls
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp