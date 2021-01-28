Over 76 per cent voter turnout recorded in Rajasthan civic body polls

By PTI

JAIPUR: Over 76 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the civic body polls in Rajasthan on Thursday, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

Polling was held for 90 civic bodies in 20 districts.

It began at 8 AM and concluded at 5 PM.

The final voter turnout in the civic body polls was 76.52 per cent, a spokesperson of the SEC said.

The polling was held in Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur districts.

The SEC spokesperson said 5,253 polling stations were set up in 3,035 wards under 90 bodies.

There are a total of 30.28 lakh registered voters -- 15.47 lakh men, 14.80 lakh women and 56 in the other category -- in these wards.

Out of the total voters, 22.84 lakh exercised their franchise, he said.

Around 30,000 personnel were deployed to ensure smooth polling and counting of votes, he said.