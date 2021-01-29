STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP leaders will voluntarily court arrest if farmers' protest sites forcibly vacated: Sanjay Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's remarks come after the Ghaziabad administration gave an ultimatum to the agitating farmers to vacate the UP Gate protest site by Thursday midnight.

Published: 29th January 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday said the party stands with farmers agitating against the Centre's contentious farm laws and its leaders will "voluntarily" court arrest if the police will try to forcibly remove peasants from protest sites.

He said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait who told him that the water supply to the UP Gate protest site in Ghaziabad had been cut.

The Rajya Sabha MP further said the party would raise the issue in Parliament.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's remarks come after the Ghaziabad administration gave an ultimatum to the agitating farmers to vacate the UP Gate protest site by Thursday midnight.

However, Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but won't end the stir.

So far, three farmer unions have withdrawn their protest against the Centre's farm laws over the violence in Delhi on Republic Day that left a protester dead and nearly 400 police personnel injured.

Singh said the AAP stands with the protesting farmers.

"If there is violence against farmers and the police try to forcibly vacate the protest sites, the AAP will intensify protests and AAP leaders will even voluntarily court arrest," he said.

Tikait told Kejriwal that the water supply to protest sites has been cut and toilets have been removed, the senior AAP leader said.

"AAP will raise the issue in Parliament," Singh said.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at various border points of Delhi, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding the repeal of the new farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Singh Arvind Kejriwal Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait AAP Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp