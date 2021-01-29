BJP, Apni Party hopeful of J&K Assembly elections this year

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the successful and peaceful conduct of the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, two political parties including the BJP are now hopeful that the Assembly elections would be held this year.

A senior J&K Apni Party leader told this newspaper that the Assembly elections in J&K would be held in next three-six months. He said the delimitation exercise, which is presently going on, would be fast tracked and the process may be completed in next few months, paving way for holding of Assembly elections in J&K, which has been first under Governor’s Rule and then under President’s rule after the fall of the then PDP-BJP government.