BJP-JD(U) rift widens over Bihar Cabinet expansion as Nitish refuses to meet saffron party representative

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A rift between the ruling JD (U) and the BJP in Bihar over cabinet expansion appears to have widened with the state BJP’s in-charge Bhupendra Yadav returning to New Delhi on Wednesday without meeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Yadav wanted to meet Nitish, but could not get it done, sources said. The rift came to the fore after the JD (U) raised objections to the BJP’s demand for some key portfolios in the state government, including finance, home affairs and education.

The ministry of finance or home is being demanded by the BJP for MLC and senior BJP leader Shahanwaz Hussian. At present, the education ministry is held by JD (U) leader Ashok K Choudhary. Sources said the BJP wants the education ministry in order to make changes to the curriculum.

The rift between the two NDA allies widened after the BJP started delaying the next cabinet expansion.

On Wednesday, sources within the BJP said Bhupendra Yadav sought an appointment to meet CM Nitish Kumar. But it could not happen due to unknown reasons.

Yadav returned to New Delhi after inducting dozen of leaders including ex-MPs and ex-MLAs of RJD, Congress and other parties to BJP.

Recently, the BJP had sent a list of MLAs to be sworn in as ministers in the next cabinet expansion. Objections’ were reportedly raised by the JD (U) over certain names in the list.

CM Nitish Kumar had also recently expressed his annoyance over the delay in cabinet expansion saying that it was the first time in the NDA that delay to such an extend was being made in cabinet expansions.

The JD (U) is reliably running disgruntled with the functioning of ally BJP in the NDA this time after the recent Arunachal Pradesh incident of defection of its six MLAs to BJP.

But, whenever media ask about delay in cabinet expansion, leaders of both the JDU and the BJP say there is no issues between the BJP and JDU.