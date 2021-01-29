STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP-JD(U) rift widens over Bihar Cabinet expansion as Nitish refuses to meet saffron party representative

The rift came to the fore after the JD (U) raised objections to the BJP’s demand for some key portfolios in the state government, including finance, home affairs and education. 

Published: 29th January 2021 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A rift between the ruling JD (U) and the BJP in Bihar over cabinet expansion appears to have widened with the state BJP’s in-charge Bhupendra Yadav returning to New Delhi on Wednesday without meeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.  

Yadav wanted to meet Nitish, but could not get it done, sources said. The rift came to the fore after the JD (U) raised objections to the BJP’s demand for some key portfolios in the state government, including finance, home affairs and education. 

The ministry of finance or home is being demanded by the BJP for MLC and senior BJP leader Shahanwaz Hussian. At present, the education ministry is held by JD (U) leader Ashok K Choudhary.  Sources said the BJP wants the education ministry in order to make changes to the curriculum.

The rift between the two NDA allies widened after the BJP started delaying the next cabinet expansion.
On Wednesday, sources within the BJP said Bhupendra Yadav sought an appointment to meet CM Nitish Kumar. But it could not happen due to unknown reasons.

Yadav returned to New Delhi after inducting dozen of leaders including ex-MPs and ex-MLAs of RJD, Congress and other parties to BJP.

Recently, the BJP had sent a list of MLAs to be sworn in as ministers in the next cabinet expansion. Objections’ were reportedly raised by the JD (U) over certain names in the list.

CM Nitish Kumar had also recently expressed his annoyance over the delay in cabinet expansion saying that it was the first time in the NDA that delay to such an extend  was being made in cabinet expansions.

The JD (U) is reliably running disgruntled with the functioning of ally BJP in the NDA this time after the recent Arunachal Pradesh incident of defection of its six MLAs to BJP.

But, whenever media ask about delay in cabinet expansion, leaders of both the JDU and the BJP say there is no issues between the BJP and JDU. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP JDU Bhupendra Yadav Nitish Kumar
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp