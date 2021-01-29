Chandannagar police commissioner Humayun Kabir resigns

By PTI

CHANDAN NAGAR: Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayun Kabir resigned on Friday citing personal reasons, a senior official of the state government said.

In December, Kabir was promoted to the rank of inspector-general of police (IGP).

Gaurav Sharma, who is currently the Kolkata Police's Joint Commissioner (Establishment), has been named as the new commissioner of Chandannagar, a city in the Hooghly district.

Sharma will take over the new post on February 1.