Chandannagar police commissioner Humayun Kabir resigns
In December, Kabir was promoted to the rank of inspector-general of police (IGP). It is now being speculated that he might join the BJP ahead of the state Assembly elections.
CHANDAN NAGAR: Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayun Kabir resigned on Friday citing personal reasons, a senior official of the state government said.
In December, Kabir was promoted to the rank of inspector-general of police (IGP).
Gaurav Sharma, who is currently the Kolkata Police's Joint Commissioner (Establishment), has been named as the new commissioner of Chandannagar, a city in the Hooghly district.
Sharma will take over the new post on February 1.