Finance Minister gave four-five mini-budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM

While addressing media ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament, PM Modi said that all MPs will make the Budget session very productive.

Published: 29th January 2021 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi speaks while attending the Griha Pravesham program being held in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that this decade is very important for the bright future of India and should be fully utilised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that a golden opportunity has come before the nation to fulfill the dreams seen by the freedom fighters for the country.

While addressing media ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament, PM Modi said that all MPs will make the Budget session very productive. He said that the Union Budget 2021 will be seen as a part of those 4-5 mini budgets announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in 2020.

"Today commences the first session of this decade. This decade is very important for the bright future of India. A golden opportunity has come before the nation to fulfill the dreams seen by the freedom fighters. This decade should be fully utilised. Keeping this in mind, there should be discussions in this session focussing on the decade - this is expected by the nation. I believe that we will not lag behind in making our contribution for the fulfilment of people's aspiration," he added.

"This is the Budget Session. For the first time in India's history, in a way, the Finance Minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages. So this Budget will be seen as a part of those 4-5 mini budgets, I believe this," he added.

PM Modi further said that he believes that parliamentarians will not lag behind in their contribution towards the fulfilment of people's aspirations by making full use of Parliament.

The first part of the session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

