STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat HC registers suo motu PIL on Surat accident that killed 15

In the early hours of January 19, a truck ran over 15 people, including a one-year-old girl and eight women, sleeping on a pavement along Kim-Mandvi road.

Published: 29th January 2021 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court has registered a suo motu public interest litigation in connection with an accident which killed 15 migrant workers in Surat district on January 19.

In the early hours of January 19, a truck ran over 15 people, including a one-year-old girl and eight women, sleeping on a pavement along Kim-Mandvi road.

A High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice A J Shastri, on January 27, registered a PIL with cause title "to regulate road discipline and to give shelter to weaker section", and issued notices to five government entities.

The notices were issued to the chief secretary, additional chief secretaries of Home and Ports and Transport departments, principal secretary of Labour and Employment department and transport commissioner.

The bench noted that, after the mishap, senior advocate Anshin Desai had written a letter to HC to register a suo motu PIL "so as to monitor certain important issues touching the life and liberty of the weaker sections and also to deal with their valuable right to housing, right to shelter and right to life being the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution".

Some of the suggestions mentioned in the letter, and incorporated in the order, are strict compliance of vehicle fitness certificates, fixing responsibilities of high ranking transport officials, and contractors be made responsible to provide housing and other amenities to migrant labourers.

Desai further said state and municipal corporations have constitutional as well as statutory duty to provide residential accommodation to the poor and weaker sections.

The HC kept further hearing on the PIL for February 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surat Accident Gujarat High court
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp