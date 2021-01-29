STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra govt allows resuming train services for all from February 1

Local trains have been off bounds for the general public since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 29th January 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Train

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Government on Friday approved the resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai for the general public from February 1, an official said here.

A railway official said the state government's proposal has been conveyed to the competent authorities and a formal announcement is expected soon.

State Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar has asked the Chief General Managers of Western and Central Railway to allow local train commuters to travel as per the laid down schedule, the state government official said.

Local trains have been off bounds for the general public since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They resumed in June for the essential services workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Local train Maharashtra govt COVID-19
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM
Gallery
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp