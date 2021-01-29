STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

R-Day celebrations end, Beating Retreat features new rendition marking 1971 war victory

Fifteen military bands and an equal number of pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions participated in the ceremony.

Published: 29th January 2021 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind being greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the start of Beating Retreat ceremony. (Photo| PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind being greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the start of Beating Retreat ceremony. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Republic Day celebrations culminated on Friday with the Beating Retreat ceremony that featured 26 soulful band performances, including special composition 'Swarnim Vijay' to commemorate 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan.

Indian tunes were the flavour of this year's ceremony that brought the curtains down on the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations.

Fifteen military bands and an equal number of pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions participated in the ceremony.

Besides, there were performances by one band each of the Navy, the Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

As many as 26 musical performances enthralled the audience at the historic Vijay Chowk.

The entry band was a massed one with 'Swarnim Vijay' theme.

It was a special new composition to commemorate 50 years of victory of India in the 1971 war against Pakistan that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

A contingent of 122 soldiers of Bangladesh armed forces had participated in the Republic Day Parade on the Rajpath on January 26.

India had last month started golden jubilee (Swarnim Vijay Varsh) celebrations commemorating the 1971 war victory.

The Swarnim Vijay performance at the Beating Retreat was followed by pipes and drums bands, and the bands of CAPFs, Air Force, Navy, Army and massed bands.

The ceremony ended with the ever-popular tune of 'Sare Jahan se Acha'.

The principal conductor of the ceremony was Lt Col Girish Kumar U of AEC Training College and Centre.

Beating Retreat is a centuries-old military tradition.

It dates back to the days when troops disengaged from battle at sunset.

As soon as the buglers sounded the 'retreat', the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
republic day Beating retreat
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp