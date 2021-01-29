Trinamool goons hurled bombs at my residence: Bengal MLA who joined BJP

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal MLA Tapasi Mondal on Friday alleged that crude bombs were hurled at her residence in Purba Medinipur by "TMC goons", in an attempt to "create fear psychosis" among locals ahead of the assembly elections.

The Haldia legislator, who recently switched to the BJP from the CPI(M), hoped that the police would take necessary action in the matter.

"I woke up to the sound of a huge blast at 3 am (on Friday). I saw some people fleeing the area near my residence, which is in Durgachowk. They had hurled three bombs, but two didn't explode and were lying inside the residential complex. This was done to create fear psychosis," she said.

Local TMC leaders, however, denied any involvement in the incident.

Mondal said she sought help from the police, following which the two bombs were defused.

"I have registered a complaint with the police. I hope the police will act against the TMC goons," Mondal told PTI.

A senior police officer said the matter was under investigation.

According to saffron camp sources, Haldia has been witnessing political disturbances since Suvendu Adhikari, who wields considerable influence in the area, switched to the BJP from the ruling TMC.