Two booked for assaulting traffic cop in Maharashtra

The constable's hand hit the side mirror of the car, which broke and fell, following which he approached the vehicle to enquire about the rash driving, the official said.

Published: 29th January 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 03:42 PM

By PTI

THANE: The police have filed an FIR against two persons for allegedly abusing and manhandling a traffic constable in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

A case under sections 353 (assaulting a public servant) and other relevant provisions of the IPC have been registered against Sunil alias Mohammed (35) and Sofia Ashraf Shaikh (42) at Kongaon police station, deputy commissioner of police - Traffic Balasaheb Patil said.

According to the police, the traffic constable was travelling on his two-wheeler on Kalyan-Bhiwandi road, when the accused's car came from the opposite direction in a high speed.

When the constable took a picture of the offending vehicle and asked the accused to pull over by the side of the road, the woman abused and manhandled him, he said.

The complainant sustained scratches and bruises in the assault, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

