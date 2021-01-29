STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand to get its first spice garden in August 2021

The estimated cost of developing the one-hectare garden is Rs 35 lakh.

Published: 29th January 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 10:06 AM

Dried extracts of some of the spices to be showcased in the garden.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand will soon get its first spice garden in Sauni, a hamlet in Ranikhet, Almora district. 

The spice garden will be showcasing the unique spices of the region including jakhiya, Faran, dolu and chippi along with total 25 spices found in the Himalayas. 

Sanjiv Chaturvedi, chief conservator of forest (research) said, "The village was selected keeping in mind the climatic conditions which are conducive to spices traditionally found in the wilds of the middle and western Himalayas. Our motive is to conserve and showcase native spices which are beneficial for health and have a special place in our Himalayan ecosystem."

Funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) that assists economic and social growth in developing countries, the estimated cost of developing the one-hectare garden is Rs 35 lakh.

The first phase of the garden should be completed by August 2021. 

"A research revealed about the plethora of spices that were used by the local inhabitants but which are not well known outside the region. We thought to create the spice garden and present the treasure trove before the world," added Chaturvedi.  

