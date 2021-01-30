STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 killed in road accident on UP highway, CM announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each to the family of the deceased.

Published: 30th January 2021

Accident

Representational Image

By ANI

MORADABAD: At least 10 people were killed and around a dozen received injuries when a private bus collided with a truck on the Moradabad-Agra Highway on Saturday morning owing to poor visibility due to dense fog, an official said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Top police and administration officials including District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary have reached the spot.

The accident took place at around 8 am on the Nanpur-Chandausi stretch of the highway near Manpur village under Kundarki Police Station area here, Singh said.

Rescue operation is underway and the injured have been admitted to a nearby government hospital, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

In a series of tweets, the chief minister's office said Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured.

"CM Yogi Adityanath has deeply mourned the death of the people in the road accident in Moradabad. He has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, praying for the peace of departed souls," the chief minister's office tweeted.

"The chief minister has instructed the officers of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured in the accident and wished for their speedy recovery. He has directed that those injured be given Rs 50,000 and kin of the dead be provided Rs 2,00,000 as financial assistance," his office said in another tweet.

