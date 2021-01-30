After 11 months, Schools for classes 6-8 to reopen on February 8 in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: Schools for classes 6 to 8 in Bihar will reopen from February 8 after 11 months of remaining closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision to reopen the schools for the students of class 6 to 8 was take at the meeting of Crisis Management Group on Friday. The education department has issued a direction to this effect to all the districts.

According to the order of the primary director, schools will be reopened for class 6 to 8 with a condition that only 50 percent students will be allowed in a classroom. But 100 percent attendance of teachers has been mandated in the order.

The order has directed the district education to ensure adherence to safety protocols of the Covid-19 guidelines. Wearing face masks for children and teachers has been made mandatory in schools with a facility of thermal scanning at the school gate itself.

No sick teacher or student will be allowed to enter inside the school premises.

Schools and colleges from 9th to 12th classes were opened from January 4 this year.

