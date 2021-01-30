STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: Rajiv Banerjee, other TMC leaders fly to Delhi to join BJP

Banerjee and MLAs Prabir Ghosal and Baishali Dalmiya, who was recently expelled from the TMC, and former Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborty, will be flying to the national capital on a special plane.

Published: 30th January 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee who recently exited the West Bengal cabinet carries a photograph of CM Mamata Banerjee after resigning from the post of MLA in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

Former Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee and a few other disgruntled former MLAs and leaders on Saturday left for New Delhi in a chartered flight arranged by the BJP high-command to join the saffron camp.

Apart from Rajib Banerjee, the other leaders who flew to Delhi are Bally MLA Baishali Dalmiya, Uttarpara MLA Pabir Ghosal, former Howrah municipal corporation chairman Rathin Chakrabarty, former chairman of Ranaghat municipality Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, and actor Rudranil Ghosh.

BJP sources said all these functionaries will return Kolkata after their induction in the BJP and they will be present in the Howrah event on Sunday.

Banerjee said he had a word with Union Home Minister Amit Shah who called him to the national capital. "After I resigned from the TMC, I received a call from the BJP leadership.....Amit Shah ji told me to come over to Delhi.

"I want to work for people. So whatever role is assigned to me, I will accept," he said.

According to BJP sources, these TMC leaders were supposed to join the saffron party during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally at Dumurjula in Howrah on Sunday.

However, Shah's two-day visit to West Bengal was cancelled at the last minute following a blast outside the Israeli Embassy in the national capital.

Union minister Smriti Irani will now deputise for Shah at the programme.

Sources in the BJP said Shah might address the rally on a virtual platform. "The final nod from our national headquarters is yet to come. We have been asked to keep arrangements in place for Amitji’s virtual speech," said a BJP leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Rajib Banerjee TMC Bengal polls Bengal BJP Amit Shah
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp