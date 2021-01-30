STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Booked during anti-CAA protests on campus, AMU student banned from Aligarh for six months

AMU spokesperson Kidwai said the student had been named by the police for the violent incidents which took place on the night of December 15, 2019.

Published: 30th January 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh Muslim University (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: The Aligarh administration has banned AMU student leader Arif Khan Tyagi from the district for six months terming him a threat to peace in the city, a year after he was booked under different charges during the anti-CAA protests on the campus.

Aligarh Muslim University spokesman Professor Shafay Kidwai told PTI the externment order pertained to the protests on the campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act which began on December 15, 2019.

The externment order was issued to the final-year post graduate student by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) City Rakesh Kumar Maalpani last week under the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act.

Arif received it two days back.

The order stated that Arif was a threat to the peace of the city and his presence posed a danger to its peace-loving residents.

Arif has had more than half a dozen cases registered against him during the two months of anti-CAA protest on the campus in December 2019 and January 2020.

After he was served the order, Arif told mediapersons that all the cases against him pertained to protests on the campus.

He said all citizens whether farmers, trade union members or students have a right to peaceful protest.

"The externment order was yet another attempt to muzzle freedom of expression," he said, adding he would move court against the order.

AMU spokesperson Kidwai said the student had been named by the police for the violent incidents which took place on the night of December 15, 2019.

He said that the university had not separately filed any complaint against the student.

Violent protests had broken out against the CAA on the campus on December 15 in which over 70 people, including students, AMU security staff and police personnel were injured.

The university had to announce an extended winter break following the clashes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMU Aligarh Arif Khan Tyagi Anti CAA protests Anti CAA
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp