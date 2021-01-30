Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa urges Amarinder Singh to use resources to find 'missing farmers'

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday urged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to use all available sources to trace over 100 farmers who have been "missing" since January 26 tractor rally in Delhi.

Citing some media reports, Bajwa wrote to Amarinder Singh, saying "over 100 farmers from the state have been missing since the incidents that occurred on January 26 in Delhi".

There has been no word to the families regarding their status or present conditions, claimed the Rajya Sabha MP.

"I urge you to use all resources available to the government of Punjab to trace these farmers and ensure their return," wrote Bajwa.

"It is extremely worrying that Punjabi farmers have been detained with no information being shared with their families or lawyers," he added in his letter.

Citing the stone-pelting incident at Delhi's Singhu border on Friday, Bajwa, in a statement here, also urged the CM to deploy the Punjab police personnel for the safety of protesting farmers at protest sites.

"We all witnessed the violence that was unleashed against protesting farmers at the Singhu border. It is quite clear that our farmers are under threat from various groups who wish to malign their peaceful protests," he claimed.

"Given the present situation, I further urge you to deploy Punjab Police personnel immediately to ensure the safety of our farmers," he said.

Police had fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge on Friday to break up a clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents who hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites against farm laws.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi borders for several weeks, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

