Dr G Narendra Kumar takes charge as DG of National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr G Narendra Kumar, IAS, assumed charge as the Director General of National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRD&PR), Rajendranagar in Hyderabad on January 27.

He will hold the position for a period of five years. Previously, he served as an Additional Chief Secretary in the Delhi Government. Dr Kumar possesses a Ph.D from the Osmania University and holds Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Maxwell School of Public Affairs, USA. He was instrumental in setting up of four universities in Delhi.

Earlier he worked in various national and international academic institutions such as Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) and ICRISAT and has administrative experience in environmental protection, social and sustainable development.