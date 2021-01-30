Focus on Assembly elections in five States: CPI general-secretary D Raja to leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja directed state office bearers of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry to focus on the ensuing elections which are significant for communist parties. He was speaking at the party's national executive meeting held at Makhdoom Bhavan here on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, he said the Centre had introduced regressive laws during the Covid crisis. He alleged that the Centre had passed "anti-labour and anti-farmer" laws to benefit corporates. Therefore, it was facing the wrath of farmers, he said.

The CPI national council meeting is scheduled for Saturday. On the agenda are strategies to be followed in the upcoming elections, "anti-people" policies of the BJP. Party members said that they had received proposals from Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra to conduct a CPI Mahasabha.