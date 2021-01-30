Jharkhand man thrashes mother to death for delay in serving food

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: A man in Jharkhand allegedly thrashed his mother to death after she delayed serving him food on Friday night.

To remove evidence, the man even tried to cremate her body in his courtyard. The incident happened at Jojoguttu village under Mahoharpur Block in Chaibasa.

According to the villagers, the accused Pradhan Soi, 35, was living with his mother Sumi, 60, and was in the habit of drinking. On Friday evening, all of a sudden, he thrashed his mother to death.

Police said that the incident took place late in the night of Friday at Jojoguttu village under Mahoharpur Block in Chaibasa, but was disclosed by one of the accused's relatives on Saturday morning following which the police was called in.

“When we went to the spot and prima facie found that Pawan Soi alias Pradhan Soi killed his mother by beating her with a stick and tried to cremate her in his courtyard.

During the investigations, it was found that he came drunk at 9 pm on Friday and asked her mother for food. When she delayed, he took the stick lying nearby and started beating her resulting in her death,” said Manoharpur SDPO Vimlesh Tripathy. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail, he added.