No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal as state's recovery rate nears 100 per cent

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh did not record a single fresh case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a senior health department official said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 tally in the state remained at 16,827 as no new case has been reported since Friday, the official said.

Two more persons recuperated from the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,758, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate in the state has touched 99.58 per cent, while the positivity stands at 0.07 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 13 active COVID-19 cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- and West Kameng have the maximum number of active cases at four each, the SSO said.

A total of 3,91,822 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 547 on Friday, he added.

State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 16,350 health workers have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far including 609 on Friday.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, he said.

Seven persons reportedly developed after effects following immunization, the SIO added.