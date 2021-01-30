STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 35 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 so far: Health Ministry

Of the 35,00,027 beneficiaries, the highest number of 4,63,793 people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 3,24,973 in Rajasthan, 3,07,891 in Karnataka and 2,61,320 in Maharashtra.

Published: 30th January 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine, Vaccination

A health worker checks a syringe during a vaccination drive at KC General Hospital in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 35 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country till now with 5,70,000 vaccinations conducted in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Of the 35,00,027 beneficiaries, the highest number of 4,63,793 people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 3,24,973 in Rajasthan, 3,07,891 in Karnataka and 2,61,320 in Maharashtra.

In a statement, the ministry said in the last 24 hours, 5,71,974 people were vaccinated across 10,809 sessions, while a total of 63,687 sessions have been conducted so far.

"India's total active caseload has dropped to less than 1.7 lakh (1,69,824). The active caseload now consists of less than 1.6 per cent (just 1.58 per cent) of India's total positive cases," it said.

Nine states and Union territories have a higher weekly positivity rate than the national average.

Kerala has recorded the highest weekly positivity rate at 12.20 per cent, followed by Chhattisgarh (7.30 per cent), the ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp