Patna diary

Holding the first elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic for Bihar assembly brought national awards to a team of Bihar’s officers, including the Chief Election Officer (CEO).

By Rajesh K Thakur
Holding the first elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic for Bihar assembly brought national awards to a team of Bihar’s officers, including the Chief Election Officer (CEO). The team of eight officers, comprising CEO HR Srinivas, principal health secretary Pratay Amrit, ADG of police-HQ Jitendra Kumar, IG Purnia Vinod Kumar (posthumous), CEO of JEEVIKA Balamurgan D Kumar Ravi-former DM Patna, Dr Nawal K Choudhary (former DM Kaimur) and Vishal Sharma (former SP Purnia), were awarded on the occasion of the 11th National Voters Day by the ECI at New Delhi. 

Blood donation camps to raise safety awareness 
As most deaths in road accidents occur due to excess bleeding, a record number of 103 persons donated their blood to create road safety awareness at a day-long special voluntary blood donation camp in Patna. It was organised by the AIIMS in collaboration with the state transport department. Blood donors appealed to follow road safety rules by donating blood in presence of  a galaxy of doctors including Prabhat Kumar Singh, Dr Neha Singh, Dr Veena and Dr Sanjeev Kumar. Transport Secretary Sanjay Kumar. Transport Secretary Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal said about 600 people have donated blood during the month- long drive. 

Digital land records to be a click away 
In a state like Bihar, where land disputes dominate the crime scène, the state government is working to put even 100-year-old land records available at just with a click. A new system is being implemented for the search of land documents at the government level at war-footing. For this, 163 zones of the state have been selected in the first phase and the land documents are being digitizing and scanned for keeping them in digital preservation. Once implemented, the Document Management System and the Record management System will allow public to track their records online 

Digital literacy in education policy discussed
A galaxy of academicians and teachers from across the country converged in Patna, recently to dwell upon the role of digital literacy in the new education policy at the 7th National Council meet of the Private Schools and Children’s Welfare Association here.  They all advocated for digital literacy to be made an integral part in the new education policy, keeping the future of education in mind. It was inaugurated jointly by Minister Santosh Kumar Suman, ADG (SCRB) of Police Dr Kamal Kishore Singh among others 

Rajesh K Thakur
Our correspondent in Bihar rkthajipur@gmail.com

