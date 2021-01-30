STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand government to distribute interest-free loans to farmers on February 6

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will inaugurate the scheme on the same day in a ground near Kisan Bhawan.

Published: 30th January 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government will provide interest-free loans of upto Rs 3 lakh to 25000 farmers and of upto Rs 5 lakh to farmers' groups on February 6 under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will inaugurate the scheme on the same day in a ground near Kisan Bhawan.

The inauguration programme will be held at the state headquarters and also in every development blocks.

This scheme was given the final form in a meeting presided by the CM Trivendra Singh Rawat at his residence on Saturday.

Rawat said, "Farmers' interest are of utmost importance to us. This scheme will undoubtedly benefit the farmers".

ALSO WATCH:

"Interest-free loans upto Rs 5 lakh to farmers' groups will promote agriculture," he added.

Rawat also gave directions to organise this programme at a comprehensive scale in order to reach maximum number of farmers.

Cooperative minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, and departmental officials were present in the meeting headed by the CM. The responsibilities of local MLAs and other representatives were also fixed in the meeting.

The farmers will also be able to watch the loan-distribution programme by the CM virtually at NIC centres in district headquarters and also at Block headquarters.

Also, at every block and district headquarters, local MPs and MLAs will also distribute loan cheques.

Secretaries RK Sudhansu, R Meenakshi Sundaram, Radhika Jha, Director General, information, Meharban Singh Bisht, Upper Secretary Vandana, Director ITDA (Information Technology Development Agency) Amit Sinha were also present in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Farm Laws in India Interest Free Loans for Farmers Trivendra Singh Rawat
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp