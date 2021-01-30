STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Won't be joining active politics, announces Ahmed Patel's son Faisal

Faisal, who is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School and the Doon School, is an entrepreneur with a focus on big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things and Blockchain.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel

Late Congress leader Ahmed Patel (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Faisal Patel, son of late senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, has announced that he will not join active politics and continue to follow his father's legacy that was to work for the downtrodden and underprivileged.

"Finally decided-I will not be joining active politics. I will continue to work on my existing social initiatives in Health care, education and technology. Late Ahmed Patel ji's true legacy was working for the downtrodden and underprivileged. I pledge to continue doing so. #wemissahmedpatel," Faisal tweeted on Saturday.

Faisal, who is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School and the Doon School, is an entrepreneur with a focus on big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things and Blockchain.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel died on November 25, 2020 due to multiple organ failure at Medanta Hospital at Gurugram. He was suffering from complications due to Covid-19. He was 71.

Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

