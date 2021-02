AIMIM appoints 8 MLAs as observers for Bengal Assembly elections

By Express News Service

PATNA: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asadiddin Owaisi on Sunday appointed eight MLAs as the party observer for West Bengal Assembly elections.

MLA from Bihar Jokihat Shahnawaz has been made observer for Assembly areas of Utter Dakshin Dinajpur, Coochbehar and Alipurduar. Other AIMIM MLAs of Bihar -- MD Akhtar Up Imam, state chief of AIMIM in Bihar and Amour MLA Akhtarul Iman and party youth president Adil Hassan have been named as observers for Murshidabad, Birbhum and Nadia districts respectively.

Haji Me Izahar Asfi -- MLA from Kochadham in Bihar has also been named as party observer for Uttar, Dakshin Dinajpur, Coochbehar and Alipurduar. Baisi MLA Syed Ruknuddin Ahmed and Bahadurganuj MLA Anzar Nayeemi have been named observers for Malda areas.

Telangana MLAs Jafar Hussain and Mriza Riyaz Ul Hassan have been made observers for the assembly areas of Kolkata and south Bengal, comprising Howrah, Hooghly, Midnapore, Bardhavan and 24-Parganas.