Violence on Republic Day scripted by BJP to discredit farmers' movement: AAP

Published: 31st January 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Saturday claimed that the violence that took place during the tractor parade on January 26 was scripted by the BJP with the help of Delhi Police to "defame and discredit" the farmers' movement.

In response, Delhi BJP General Secretary Harsh Malhotra claimed that no BJP worker was involved in any violence or protest against the agitating farmers despite the inconvenience being caused due to their demonstrations.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj called BJP leaders the "greatest anti-nationals" and demanded that cases of sedition must be filed against them and probed by the NIA.

"Police and BJP together scripted the violence of January 26 and the days after. This script was prepared by the BJP with the help of Delhi Police to defame and discredit the farmers' movement," the AAP leader claimed.

He said on January 26, "BJP agent" Deep Sidhu was allowed by the Delhi Police to start his march to enter Delhi much before the farmers.

"On BJP's instructions, the Delhi Police allowed this person to reach and vandalise the Red Fort. The BJP and the Delhi Police also allowed this person to hoist a flag of Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort and to create a ruckus," Bhardwaj claimed.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also alleged that BJP supporters were behind the incident at Red Fort, demanding that BJP leaders should be booked for sedition.

"Tractor rally was completely peaceful in seven out of nine designated routes. In other routes, BJP supporters joined and instigated violence," said Singh.

He further said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP will stand beside the farmers "till our last breath".

"Our fight against these anti-farmer laws will continue from the Parliament to the streets," said Singh.

Bhardwaj claimed that "BJP goons", not local residents, on Saturday attacked the farmers at Singhu and Tikri borders.

"To push their divisive agenda, the BJP set up this script. Immediately after the event, if you see the chronology, you will understand how the events unfolded."

"Suddenly some people arrive and talk about some Panchayat where a decision was taken to push these protestors out of the borders. I am from Delhi but I have not heard about any such panchayat from the local people who want the farmers to leave the borders," he said.

He said,"Yesterday these so-called local people reached the Singhu and Tikri border and assaulted the farmers. The police have barricaded these borders. Despite that, how can these people reach the protest venue?"

In his response, Delhi BJP General Secretary Harsh Malhotra said AAP leaders' behaviour since January 26 shows that AAP is no more Aam Aadmi Party but Anarchy Advocates Party.

Malhotra claimed that the people of Delhi are "saddened" to see the statements of AAP leaders decrying police and local residents who are protesting against the siege of the city's border areas disturbing the normal lives and livelihood of people living in the vicinity for around 70 days.

"No BJP worker is involved in any violence or protest against the agitating farmers despite the inconvenience being caused but at the same time it is a matter of concern that large number of Aam Aadmi Party workers including their Councilor Ajay Sharma have been seen involved in the Tractor Parade which resulted in violence on 26th January," he claimed.

