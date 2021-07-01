STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
127 orphanage inmates test COVID-19 positive in Mizoram

The privately run centre, Thutak Nunpuitu Team (TNT), registered with the state government, houses about 1,500 inmates.

Published: 01st July 2021 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 09:01 PM

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: At least 127 inmates of an orphanage-cum-rehabilitation centre in the Mizoram state capital were among the 417 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the north-eastern state in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Thursday.

With the 127 inmates, more than 670 people from the centre have been infected with COVID-19 so far, the official said.

However, 527 inmates have recovered from the infection.

The privately run centre, Thutak Nunpuitu Team (TNT), registered with the state government, houses about 1,500 inmates.

The 417 fresh COVID-19 cases detected from 3,235 samples put the single-day infection rate at 12.89 per cent, pushing the state's coronavirus tally to 20,492, he said.

The new cases were reported from nine districts with Aizawl reporting the highest at 358, followed by Siaha and Lunglei at 24 and 11 cases respectively.

Nineteen patients have travel history, while the remaining 398 were found to have locally contracted the infection, the official said.

Ninety-two patients have developed symptoms of COVID- 19 and the rest are asymptomatic.

Mizoram now has 3,957 active cases, while 254 people have been discharged from various COVID-19 Care facilities on Thursday taking the total number of recovered patients to 16,442.

On Wednesday, Mizoram registered the highest single- day recovery rate as 676 people were discharged from various facilities.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 93.

MIzoram has tested 4,88,981 samples for coronavirus to date.

According to state immunisation officer, Dr Lalzawmi, over 5.

12 lakh people have been vaccinated till Wednesday.

